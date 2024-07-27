Morgan Stanley Raises Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target to $2.50

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

Shares of KIND opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.10. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after buying an additional 2,529,694 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nextdoor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,131 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nextdoor by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 3,901,481 shares during the period. Finally, Flight Deck Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 2,369,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

