Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.18. 62,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 31,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.
Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Mowi ASA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend
About Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.
