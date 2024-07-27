Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Issues Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 712,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $95.74.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.