MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $540.55 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $495.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

