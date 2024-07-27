MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.1 days.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

MTYFF stock remained flat at $33.56 during midday trading on Friday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.