MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.1 days.
MTY Food Group Price Performance
MTYFF stock remained flat at $33.56 during midday trading on Friday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
