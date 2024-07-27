Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 8.8%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 422,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,195,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Performance
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
