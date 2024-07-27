National Bankshares Trims Parkland (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$49.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.69.

Get Parkland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parkland

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.84. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$35.00 and a 12 month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of C$6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,350.00. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.