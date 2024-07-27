National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,134,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after acquiring an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

