Natixis Acquires Shares of 6,075 Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,010,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,935,000 after buying an additional 303,088 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $6,656,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $10,900,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after buying an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $46.44 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $48.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.