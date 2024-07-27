Natixis Cuts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Natixis lowered its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531,407 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Coty were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.91 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.01.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

