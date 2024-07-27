Natixis Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.05% of Biomea Fusion worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMEA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMEA opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.