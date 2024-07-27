Natixis Sells 1,500 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Okta were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Okta by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Okta by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 229,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Okta by 25.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

