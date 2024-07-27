Natixis Sells 817 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 4.3 %

BCC stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

