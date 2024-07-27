Natixis Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,174.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $21.20 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,676,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,443,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,431,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.