Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.20

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 14461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $308.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Further Reading

