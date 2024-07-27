Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Natural Health Trends Price Performance
NHTC stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.40.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Natural Health Trends by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
