Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Navient Trading Up 2.2 %

NAVI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 1,079,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. Navient has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAVI

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.