NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $5.75 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.75 or 0.00008336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and $207.74 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00041306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,501,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,929,909 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,202,413,153 with 1,105,762,268 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.70026526 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $183,232,729.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.