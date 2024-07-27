Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.