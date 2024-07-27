Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Update

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Net One Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NONEF remained flat at $13.64 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Net One Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.
Net One Systems Company Profile
