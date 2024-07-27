Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Update

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Net One Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NONEF remained flat at $13.64 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. Net One Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Get Net One Systems alerts:

Net One Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

Receive News & Ratings for Net One Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net One Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.