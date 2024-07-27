NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NTCT stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.94 million. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,910,000 after purchasing an additional 387,379 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 492,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

