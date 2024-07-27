NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.86 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Friday.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 857,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,951. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.