Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 257.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

NBIX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,030. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

