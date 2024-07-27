NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,590. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEP

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.