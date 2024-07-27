NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.
NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance
NYSE NEP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,590. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.
NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEP
About NextEra Energy Partners
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NextEra Energy Partners
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.