Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of February 6, 2024, Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Moneta Gold Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.