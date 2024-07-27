Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
As of February 6, 2024, Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Moneta Gold Inc
