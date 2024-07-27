Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.22

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 436594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.