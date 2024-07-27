NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NMIH. Compass Point increased their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. NMI has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NMI by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

