NNN REIT (NNN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect NNN REIT to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

NNN REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

NNN opened at $45.52 on Friday. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 103.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

