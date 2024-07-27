NNN REIT (NNN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect NNN REIT to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.
NNN REIT Trading Up 0.8 %
NNN opened at $45.52 on Friday. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.
NNN REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 103.67%.
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
