Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.1 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.30 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.07.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

