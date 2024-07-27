Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.33

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 14512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$250.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.92.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.34). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$106,875.00. In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total transaction of C$107,975.00. Also, Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 37,500 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$106,875.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,850. Insiders own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

