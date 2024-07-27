Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 31,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Nova Leap Health Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$25.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.78 million. Nova Leap Health had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0136799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nova Leap Health Company Profile

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,328.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 239,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,371. 40.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.