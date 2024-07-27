NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

NovoCure Stock Up 2.0 %

NVCR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.02. 1,167,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,496. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $41.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.