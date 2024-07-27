NVE Co. (NVEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on August 30th

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

NVE Price Performance

NVEC opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. NVE has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $90.24.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 60.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.