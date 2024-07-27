NXM Market Capitalization Tops $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, "NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/."

