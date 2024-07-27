Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Declares $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.35. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.