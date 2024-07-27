Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

