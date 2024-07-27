Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 541340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 120,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

