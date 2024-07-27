Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 1,188,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $33.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

