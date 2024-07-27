Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $61,698,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,131,000 after acquiring an additional 535,093 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $16,446,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5,224.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 524,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 514,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

