Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.37

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.37 and traded as low as $69.04. Onex shares last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 672 shares trading hands.
Onex Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.55.
Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter.
Onex Cuts Dividend
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
