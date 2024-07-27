OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, Zacks reports. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OPBK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.50. 269,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $186.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.