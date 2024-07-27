Opko Health, Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,123,403 shares in the company, valued at $105,727,191.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WGS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 499,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,348. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $875.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

