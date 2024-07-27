Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange

Shares of ORAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. 296,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,996. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

