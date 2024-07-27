O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $40.75-$41.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6-$16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.750-41.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $17.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,110.31. 549,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,021.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,046.13. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

