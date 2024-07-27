Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 105,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,715. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

