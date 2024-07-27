Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Up 0.8%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $60.49. Approximately 88 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

