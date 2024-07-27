Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.92.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

NYSE:OC opened at $180.08 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

