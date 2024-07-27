Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $248.69

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 248.69 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.59). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 348.50 ($4.51), with a volume of 131,145 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.57) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
