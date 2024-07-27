Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.02

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.02 and traded as low as $9.02. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 2,294 shares changing hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

