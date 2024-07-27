Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 157.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 81,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.5% in the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 77,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,563 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

PANW traded up $6.68 on Friday, reaching $326.81. 1,709,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,796. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.57 and its 200-day moving average is $312.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

